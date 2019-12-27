Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UMPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UMPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.9, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMPQ was $17.9, representing a -3.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.63 and a 18.86% increase over the 52 week low of $15.06.

UMPQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). UMPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports UMPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.18%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

