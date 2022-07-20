Umpqua Holdings Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $217.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $220.6 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $217.3 Mln. vs. $220.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.