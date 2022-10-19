Umpqua Holdings Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $84.0 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $108.1 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Umpqua Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $84.0 Mln. vs. $108.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.