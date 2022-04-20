Umpqua Holdings Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $91.2 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $107.7 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Umpqua Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $91.2 Mln. vs. $107.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39

