Umpqua Holdings Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $108 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $124.8 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $235.0 million from $216.6 million last year.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:

