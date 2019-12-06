Umpqua Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UMPQ

In trading on Friday, shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.66, changing hands as high as $16.77 per share. Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.06 per share, with $18.6339 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.