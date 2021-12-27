Umpqua Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UMPQ

In trading on Monday, shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.24, changing hands as high as $19.31 per share. Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.49 per share, with $22.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.29.

