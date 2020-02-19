UMPQ or FHB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - West sector have probably already heard of Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) and First Hawaiian (FHB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Umpqua Holdings and First Hawaiian are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

UMPQ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12, while FHB has a forward P/E of 14.22. We also note that UMPQ has a PEG ratio of 1.50. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FHB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.74.

Another notable valuation metric for UMPQ is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FHB has a P/B of 1.42.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to UMPQ's Value grade of B and FHB's Value grade of C.

Both UMPQ and FHB are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that UMPQ is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.