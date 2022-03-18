UMPQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.84, changing hands as low as $19.35 per share. Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $17.04 per share, with $22.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.43.

