UMP Healthcare Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited (HK:0722) has released an update.

At its recent Annual General Meeting, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and the renewal of mandates for share repurchase and issuance. All resolutions received overwhelming support from shareholders, with nearly unanimous votes in favor. This reflects strong shareholder confidence and strategic direction for the company.

