Umicore (UMICF) Price Target Decreased by 6.22% to 35.29

The average one-year price target for Umicore (OTC:UMICF) has been revised to 35.29 / share. This is an decrease of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 37.63 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.70 to a high of 58.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from the latest reported closing price of 30.24 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMICF is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 36,798K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 14,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,857K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 9.81% over the last quarter.
TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 0.31% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 13.09% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,572K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 14.24% over the last quarter.
BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,451K shares. No change in the last quarter.
