Umicore Turns To Profit In H1, Revenues Nearly Stable; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Belgian materials technology company Umicore group (UMICF) reported Friday a profit in its first half, compared to prior year's loss, while revenues were nearly flat.

Looking ahead, Umicore continues to expect fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of 790 million euros to 840 million euros.

Umicore added that it accelerated ongoing efficiency improvements to support cost optimization, top-line growth and working capital optimization. The Group-wide program to deliver at least 100 million euros EBITDA in 2025is well on track, with more than 50 million euros already achieved so far.

In the first half, net profit, Group share was 137 million euros or 0.57 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 1.47 billion euros or 6.12 euros.

Adjusted net profit Group share of 135 million euros or 0.56 per share, compared to 118 million euros or 0.49 euro per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT was 302 million euros, higher than 241 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to 433 million euros from last year's 393 million euros, primarily driven by sustained demand and operational efficiency initiatives across business units.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.3 percent improved from 21.8 percent a year ago. Turnover grew to 8.69 billion euros from prior year's 7.45 billion euros. Revenues excluding metal was 1.79 billion euros, down from 1.80 billion euros a year ago.

