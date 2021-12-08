Umicore shares dive as Belgian firm cuts cathode materials outlook again

Adds detail, analyst comment, updates share move

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and recycling company Umicore UMI.BR cut its outlook for the second time in three months on Wednesday by saying its 2022 and 2023 cathode materials sales would be below expectations, sending its shares down as much as 8%.

The company also said it planned to set up a joint venture to supply Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE battery cell production as the German carmaker ramps up electric vehicle production.

But that announcement failed to offset concerns about another cut to its forecasts for cathode materials sales volumes, which it said would grow less than expected and would fail to keep pace with global market growth.

Umicore shares dropped almost 8% to their lowest price since late March. They were down about 4.7% at 42.73 euros by 0924 GMT.

Faced with continued chip shortages and supply chain pressures, Umicore's clients are scaling back demand, resulting in lower volumes over the period and beyond the negative volume impacts from semiconductor shortages, the company said.

The company said it could see lower-than-expected earnings growth in the rechargeable battery materials unit because of the reduced expectations paired with rising costs to prepare for expected steep mid-term growth.

In October, Umicore lowered its cathode materials sales forecast, citing demand adjustments in electric vehicle production, and cut its 2021 profit outlook because of the global semiconductor shortage and lower prices for platinum group metals.

The company said it did not expect any "significant uplift" in its energy and surface technologies business (EST), assuming its cobalt and specialty materials did not repeat its 2021 performance, when it was helped by climbing demand, greater availability of supplies and rising prices.

"We're not excluding growth, it's just that because of looking at the consensus expectations, we thought it was a right thing to do to guide you to that reality," Umicore's chief financial Filip Platteeuw told a call with analysts.

Before the warning, the consensus was for EST earnings to 2023 to grow 88%, Credit Suisse analysts told clients in a note.

Jefferies said it was concerned about risks to other customer relationships from the announcement of the venture with Volkswagen and about returns from the venture deal.

