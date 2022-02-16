US Markets
Umicore sees strong 2022 after earnings surge 81%

Belgian chemicals and metals recycling firm Umicore on Wednesday said it expected another strong performance in 2022 helped by strong precious metal prices.

The group, which makes catalytic converters and battery materials for cars, posted adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) up 81% year-on-year to 971 million euros ($1.10 billion) for 2021, just missing analysts' 973.9 million forecast.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

