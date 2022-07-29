Umicore raises 2022 operating profit outlook

US Markets
Belgian chemicals and battery materials company Umicore expects higher full-year adjusted operating profit (EBIT) than previously stated, it said on Friday after posting stable half-year sales.

Umicore now sees 2022 adjusted EBIT to be "somewhat above" consensus, which currently stands at 827.7 million euros ($845.2 million).

In April the company had guided for adjusted EBIT slightly above 818 million euros.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

