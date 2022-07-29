Umicore raises 2022 operating profit outlook

July 29 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and battery materials company Umicore UMI.BR expects higher full-year adjusted operating profit (EBIT) than previously stated, it said on Friday after posting stable half-year sales.

Umicore now sees 2022 adjusted EBIT to be "somewhat above" consensus, which currently stands at 827.7 million euros ($845.2 million).

In April the company had guided for adjusted EBIT slightly above 818 million euros.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Lina Golovnya Editing by David Goodman )

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com Lina.Golovnya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.