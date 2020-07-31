Umicore H1 core profit beats forecast on strong recycling operations

July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore SA on Friday reported better-than-expected core profit for the first half of the year as strong performance in its recycling business offset a slump in demand from the pandemic-hit auto industry.

The company, which supplies catalytic converters and battery materials for carmakers, said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 243 million euros ($289.1 million) in the first six months of the year, beating analysts' estimates of 224 million euros seen in a company-provided poll. ($1 = 0.8406 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi and Charles Regnier in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)) Keywords: UMICORE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.