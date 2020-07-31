Umicore H1 core profit beats forecast on strong recycling operations

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore SA on Friday reported better-than-expected core profit for the first half of the year as strong performance in its recycling business offset a slump in demand from the pandemic-hit auto industry.

July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore SA on Friday reported better-than-expected core profit for the first half of the year as strong performance in its recycling business offset a slump in demand from the pandemic-hit auto industry.

The company, which supplies catalytic converters and battery materials for carmakers, said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 243 million euros ($289.1 million) in the first six months of the year, beating analysts' estimates of 224 million euros seen in a company-provided poll. ($1 = 0.8406 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi and Charles Regnier in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)) Keywords: UMICORE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More