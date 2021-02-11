Umicore eyes 2021 profit boost after full-year profit beat

Contributor
Milla Nissi Reuters
Published

Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore on Thursday said it expected "substantially" better earnings growth in 2021 after reporting better-than-expected operating profit for 2020.

Corrects EBIT number in paragraph 2

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore UMI.BRon Thursday said it expected "substantially" better earnings growth in 2021 after reporting better-than-expected operating profit for 2020.

The maker of catalytic converters and battery materials for carmakers said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 536 million euros ($650 million) in 2020, up 5% from a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast adjusted EBIT of 527 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More