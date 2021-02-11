Umicore eyes 2021 profit boost after full-year profit beat

Corrects EBIT number in paragraph 2

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore UMI.BRon Thursday said it expected "substantially" better earnings growth in 2021 after reporting better-than-expected operating profit for 2020.

The maker of catalytic converters and battery materials for carmakers said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 536 million euros ($650 million) in 2020, up 5% from a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast adjusted EBIT of 527 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

