Umicore and Volkswagen to establish battery materials JV

Umicore plans to create a battery materials joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen, the Belgian battery maker said on Wednesday.

The aim is to build up precursor and cathode material production capacities in Europe to supply Volkswagen's European battery cell production, the company said in a statement.

