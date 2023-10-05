Umicore - ADR (UMICY) Price Target Increased by 10.92% to 16.16

The average one-year price target for Umicore - ADR (OTC:UMICY) has been revised to 16.16 / share. This is an increase of 10.92% from the prior estimate of 14.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.34 to a high of 37.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.27% from the latest reported closing price of 5.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMICY is 0.18%, a decrease of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.70% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 1K shares.

DKRB - Subversive Decarbonization ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 155.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMICY by 64.59% over the last quarter.

Motco holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.