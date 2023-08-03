Umicore - ADR (UMICY) Price Target Decreased by 21.12% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Umicore - ADR (OTC:UMICY) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an decrease of 21.12% from the prior estimate of 15.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.98 to a high of 34.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.58% from the latest reported closing price of 7.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMICY is 0.27%, a decrease of 73.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DKRB - Subversive Decarbonization ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 155.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMICY by 64.59% over the last quarter.

