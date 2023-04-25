Umicore - ADR (UMICY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Umicore - ADR said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMICY is 1.49%, an increase of 3,852.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.18% to 5K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Umicore - ADR is 14.40. The forecasts range from a low of 3.37 to a high of $36.97. The average price target represents an increase of 75.80% from its latest reported closing price of 8.19.

The projected annual revenue for Umicore - ADR is 4,380MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DKRB - Subversive Decarbonization ETF holds 2K shares.

