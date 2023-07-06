UMH Properties (UMH) Sees a Rise in Occupancy & Income in Q2

UMH Properties’ UMH recent update on its second quarter-2023 operating results reveals a promising trajectory, with a solid uptick in both home sales and rentals, leading to increased occupancy and income.



This REIT, which specializes in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, noted that in the second quarter, approximately 400 rental homes in inventory were occupied, and 44 new homes were sold, contributing to impressive 8.6% year-over-year growth in same-property income. The occupancy improvement was notable, with a 190-basis point increase.



The year-to-date figures are equally promising, with around 600 rental homes in inventory rented and 83 new homes sold, driving a 7.4% increase in same-property income. The current inventory of approximately 700 homes, though above normal levels, is rapidly decreasing as UMH continues to fill more than 100 homes a month.



This increased occupancy, coupled with rent increases implemented in the first and second quarters, has generated an increase in monthly rental charges of approximately $900,000 as of Jul 1, 2023 compared with Jan 1, 2023.



UMH's sales of manufactured homes have also seen a considerable boost. Second-quarter 2023 sales reached around $8.2 million, a 17% increase from the same period last year. Year-to-date gross sales have surged by 37%, reaching $15.5 million, compared with $11.3 million last year. With more than $3 million in deals in the pipeline, the demand for UMH's homes remains strong.



Financially, UMH has been proactive in managing its capital. The company raised $45.1 million of common equity and $15.6 million of preferred equity through its ATM programs during the quarter. It utilized this capital to pay down higher-cost floorplan lines. UMH also repaid all $58.5 million of its maturing mortgages, leaving no mortgage loans due next year.



These preliminary estimates indicate a strong performance. UMH's full second-quarter 2023 results will be released on Aug 8, 2023.



To conclude, UMH's strong second-quarter 2023 performance, coupled with its strategic financial management, paints a promising picture for the company's future. The increased occupancy and robust sales of manufactured homes are likely to continue driving income growth.



Further, the company's ability to raise capital and repay high-cost debts also bodes well for its financial health. These factors, combined with a strong sales pipeline, suggest a positive outlook for UMH's business and stock in the coming quarters.



However, elevated interest rates remain a concern. Also, investors should keep an eye on the full second-quarter 2023 results for a comprehensive understanding of UMH's financial health and prospects.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 5.7% in the past three months, almost in line with its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Invitation Homes Inc. INVH and BRT Apartments Corp. BRT. While Invitation Homes currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BRT Apartments sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invitation Homes’ current-year FFO per share has been revised 1.1% north over the past month to $1.78.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRT Apartments’ 2023 FFO per share has been revised 33.6% north in the past two months to $1.55.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invitation Home (INVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.