UMH Properties (UMH) Declares $0.20 Dividend

UMH Properties said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 7.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -9.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.91% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMH Properties is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.91% from its latest reported closing price of $15.01.

The projected annual revenue for UMH Properties is $219MM, an increase of 12.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMH Properties. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMH is 0.16%, an increase of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 49,411K shares. The put/call ratio of UMH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 2.70% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 8.11% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 90.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 912.73% over the last quarter.

DFAR - Dimensional US Real Estate ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 66.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 55.90% over the last quarter.

UMH Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

