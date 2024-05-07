UMH Properties' Series D Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

Below is a dividend history chart for UMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UMH) are up about 0.9%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KBIO
Water Utilities mergers and acquisitions
TECH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.