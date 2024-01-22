UMH Properties' Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $22.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, UMH.PRD was trading at a 8.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.10% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for UMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UMH) are trading flat.
