UMH Properties' Series D Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.31% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, UMH.PRD was trading at a 0.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.05% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of UMH.PRD shares, versus UMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for UMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UMH) are off about 1.2%.

