UMH Properties Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $22.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, UMH.PRD was trading at a 6.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.97% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for UMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, UMH Properties Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRD) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UMH) are up about 0.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.