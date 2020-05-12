UMH Properties Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 5/14/20, UMH Properties Inc's 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/15/20. As a percentage of UMH.PRB's recent share price of $25.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of UMH.PRB to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when UMH.PRB shares open for trading on 5/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.99% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMH.PRB shares, versus UMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for UMH.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on UMH Properties Inc's 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, UMH Properties Inc's 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UMH.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UMH) are off about 1.8%.

