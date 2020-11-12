Dividends
UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that UMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.62, the dividend yield is 4.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMH was $14.62, representing a -12.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.64 and a 69.41% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

UMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports UMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.99%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UMH as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 10.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UMH at 1.25%.

