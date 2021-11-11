UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.8, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMH was $23.8, representing a -7.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.70 and a 71.22% increase over the 52 week low of $13.90.

UMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports UMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.86%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the umh Dividend History page.

