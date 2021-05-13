UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.78, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMH was $20.78, representing a -7.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.57 and a 101.36% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

UMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). UMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48. Zacks Investment Research reports UMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.71%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UMH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 19.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UMH at 1.35%.

