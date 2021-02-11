UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMH was $16.89, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.98 and a 95.71% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

UMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports UMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.99%, compared to an industry average of -5.3%.

