UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that UMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.93, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMH was $13.93, representing a -16.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.64 and a 61.41% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

UMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73. Zacks Investment Research reports UMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.12%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

