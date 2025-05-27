UMH Properties, Inc. to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference

UMH Properties will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 in NYC on June 3, 2025, available via webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

UMH Properties, Inc. announced its participation in the Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference in New York City, where its senior management will present on June 3, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available for live streaming on the company's website, and a replay will be accessible for 30 days thereafter. UMH, founded in 1968, is a public equity REIT that manages 141 manufactured home communities, providing around 26,500 developed homesites and over 1,000 self-storage units across multiple states, including New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

Potential Positives

UMH Properties, Inc. is participating in a significant industry event, Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference, which can enhance its visibility and reputation in the real estate investment trust sector.

The presentation by UMH’s senior management provides an opportunity to directly communicate with investors and stakeholders, potentially strengthening investor confidence and engagement.

The inclusion of a live webcast and a replay demonstrates UMH's commitment to transparency and accessibility for investors, which can foster trust and interest in the company.

UMH's established presence in numerous states with a diverse portfolio of 141 manufactured home communities positions the company well within a growing market segment, showcasing its operational strengths.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is UMH Properties' upcoming event participation?

UMH Properties will participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference in New York City.

When will UMH Properties present at the conference?

UMH’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access UMH Properties' conference presentation?

The presentation will be available live via webcast on UMH's website and can be accessed in the Upcoming Events section.

Will there be a replay available for the presentation?

Yes, the webcast replay will be available for 30 days after the presentation on UMH's website.

What does UMH Properties specialize in?

UMH Properties owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities and over 1,000 self-storage units across multiple states.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UMH Insider Trading Activity

$UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM EDWARD MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 170,652 shares for an estimated $2,929,607 .

. SAMUEL A LANDY (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $427,750

AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $35,712

KIERNAN CONWAY sold 1,045 shares for an estimated $19,781

JEFFREY A CARUS has made 3 purchases buying 114 shares for an estimated $2,049 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $UMH stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UMH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UMH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UMH forecast page.

Full Release





FREEHOLD, NJ, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.





UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.





The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible on the Company’s website,



www.umh.reit



, in the Upcoming Events section. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s website homepage.





UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.







Contact: Nelli Madden









732-577-4062





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.