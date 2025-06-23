UMH Properties, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

UMH Properties, Inc. will host a Q2 2025 financial results webcast and conference call on August 7, 2025.

UMH Properties, Inc. announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its Second Quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. Interested participants can join the webcast on the company's website or via phone using provided toll-free numbers. A replay of the call will be available later the same day, along with a transcript on the company’s website. UMH, founded in 1968, is a REIT that operates 141 manufactured home communities across several states, with around 26,500 homesites.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call showcases transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

Access to financial results prior to the call allows investors to prepare questions, fostering engagement and informed discussions.

The broad geographical presence of UMH Properties with communities across multiple states reflects a diverse portfolio and expanded market reach.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary insights or highlights about the anticipated financial results, which may lead to speculation or uncertainty amongst investors regarding the company's performance.

The scheduled date for the financial results release and subsequent call is over a month away, which may suggest a longer period of investor uncertainty compared to competitors who may report sooner.

FAQ

When is UMH Properties' Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access UMH Properties' financial results?

The financial results will be released on August 6, 2025, and can be found on UMH’s website in the Financials section.

What is the number to call for the conference call?

Participants can call toll free 877-513-1898 domestically or 412-902-4147 internationally to join the conference call.

Is there a replay option for the conference call?

Yes, the replay will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025, by calling 877-344-7529 domestically or 412-317-0088 internationally.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed by selecting the webcast icon on UMH’s homepage in the Upcoming Events section.

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





UMH’s Second Quarter 2025 results will be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company’s website at





www.umh.reit





, in the Financials section.





To participate in the



webcast,



select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at



www.umh.reit



, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via



conference call



by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).





The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 4486279. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website,





www.umh.reit





.





UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites that UMH owns and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.











