UMH Properties, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on May 2, 2025

UMH Properties, Inc. will host a conference call on May 2, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and outlook.

UMH Properties, Inc. announced it will host a webcast and conference call on May 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its First Quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released the day prior. Senior management will review the financial performance, current market conditions, and future outlook during the event. Those interested can access the live event via the company's website or by calling specific toll-free numbers for domestic and international participants. A replay of the call will be available later that day, alongside a transcript and webcast replay on the company’s site. UMH Properties is a public equity REIT that operates 139 manufactured home communities across several states.

UMH Properties will provide insights on its financial performance and future outlook during the First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call, fostering transparency with investors.

The scheduled release of the financial results and subsequent conference call indicate the company’s commitment to timely and proactive communication with stakeholders.

UMH Properties operates a significant portfolio of 139 manufactured home communities, highlighting its established presence and potential for growth in the real estate market.

The company is engaging with a wide geographical area, showcasing its diversified market approach across multiple states.

UMH Properties, Inc. did not provide any financial figures or specific highlights in the press release, which could lead to questions about the company's performance and transparency.

What is UMH Properties, Inc.?

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities and operates 139 communities across several states.

When will UMH release its First Quarter 2025 financial results?

UMH will release its First Quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, after the stock market closes.

How can I participate in the UMH webcast?

You can participate in the UMH webcast by selecting the webcast icon on the homepage of their website on May 2, 2025.

What time is the UMH conference call scheduled?

The UMH conference call is scheduled for May 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the transcript of the conference call?

A transcript of the conference call will be available on UMH's website at www.umh.reit after the call concludes.

$UMH Insider Trading Activity

$UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL A LANDY (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $977,500

ANGELA D. PRUITT sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $53,928

AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $35,712

KIERNAN CONWAY sold 1,045 shares for an estimated $19,781

JEFFREY A CARUS purchased 54 shares for an estimated $999

$UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $UMH stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





FREEHOLD, NJ, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





UMH’s First Quarter 2025 results will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company’s website at





www.umh.reit





, in the Financials section.





To participate in the



webcast,



select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at





www.umh.reit





, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via



conference call



by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).





The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 2, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 3811796. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website,





www.umh.reit





.





UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 139 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,300 developed homesites, of which 10,300 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 139 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites that UMH owns and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.











