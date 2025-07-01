UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

UMH Properties declared cash dividends for common and preferred stock, payable September 15, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

UMH Properties, Inc. announced on July 1, 2025, that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on its Common Stock, payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025. The annual dividend rate for the Common Stock is $0.90 per share. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share was declared for its 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, also payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025. UMH Properties, founded in 1968, is a public equity REIT that manages 141 manufactured home communities across multiple states, providing approximately 26,500 homesites and over 1,000 self-storage units.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The annual dividend rate on the Common Stock of $0.90 per share indicates a stable cash flow and profitability from the company's operations.

The cumulative nature of the preferred stock dividends shows a secure investment for preferred shareholders, enhancing investor confidence.

The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 141 manufactured home communities across multiple states, indicating a robust business model and growth potential in the real estate sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the dividend may indicate limited options for growth investments, as the company is prioritizing returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting in expansion or development opportunities.

The declaration of dividends may signal concerns about future earnings potential, as companies typically retain earnings to fund growth unless they feel confident in stable cash flow.

By issuing dividends, the company may be viewed as lacking robust financial health or performance metrics that would allow for stronger growth strategies.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by UMH Properties, Inc.?

UMH Properties, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on its Common Stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

What is the annual dividend rate for UMH Properties' Common Stock?

The annual dividend rate for UMH Properties' Common Stock is $0.90 per share.

What is the dividend for the Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock?

The dividend for the Series D Preferred Stock is $0.3984375 per share, payable on September 15, 2025.

How many manufactured home communities does UMH Properties operate?

UMH Properties operates 141 manufactured home communities with approximately 26,500 developed homesites.

$UMH Insider Trading Activity

$UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM EDWARD MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 170,652 shares for an estimated $2,929,607 .

. SAMUEL A LANDY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $849,500 .

. AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $47,460

JEFFREY A CARUS has made 2 purchases buying 60 shares for an estimated $1,049 and 0 sales.

$UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $UMH stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UMH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

FREEHOLD, NJ, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On July 1, 2025, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.225 per share payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.90 per share.





Also, on July 1, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share for the period from June 1, 2025, through August 31, 2025, on the Company’s 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. Series D preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.59375 per share.





UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites that UMH owns and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.







