UMH Properties, Inc. Completes Addition of Ten Communities to Fannie Mae Credit Facility, Securing $101.4 Million for Growth and Investments

UMH Properties raised $101.4 million by adding ten communities to its Fannie Mae credit facility for expansion and debt repayment.

Quiver AI Summary

UMH Properties, Inc. announced the successful addition of ten communities with 2,001 sites to its Fannie Mae credit facility, securing approximately $101.4 million in funding at a fixed interest rate of 5.855% over ten years. The funds will be used for future acquisitions, expansions, rental homes, and to pay off higher interest debt. CEO Samuel A. Landy highlighted that a recent appraisal valued the communities at $163.5 million, significantly exceeding their initial investment of $66.6 million, demonstrating a 146% increase in value. UMH, a public equity REIT established in 1968, operates 141 manufactured home communities across several states, with a focus on providing affordable housing and enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Positives

UMH Properties, Inc. secured approximately $101.4 million in a new interest-only loan, enhancing its financial flexibility and capital for growth initiatives.

The refinancing has significantly increased the appraised value of the ten communities added, demonstrating a 146% rise from the initial investment, which enhances shareholder value.

The proceeds are earmarked for acquiring additional properties and improving existing ones, indicating a proactive growth strategy in affordable housing.

The positive relationship with lending partners like Wells Fargo and Fannie Mae showcases the company's solid reputation in the financial community.

Potential Negatives

The company's use of a significant amount of debt, approximately $101.4 million in a high-interest environment, may raise concerns regarding long-term financial stability and leverage management.

The appraisal of the communities indicated a substantial increase in value; however, reliance on valuations might create pressure if market conditions change significantly, potentially affecting future financial performance.

The focus on "affordable housing" suggests potential exposure to market risks related to economic downturns, which could impact occupancy rates and revenue generation.

FAQ

What financial transaction did UMH Properties complete recently?

UMH Properties completed the addition of ten communities to its Fannie Mae credit facility, securing approximately $101.4 million in proceeds.

What will UMH Properties do with the loan proceeds?

The proceeds will be used for acquisitions, expansions, rental homes, and to repay higher interest rate debt on a short-term basis.

What was the fixed interest rate on the loan?

The loan has a fixed interest rate of 5.855% with a term of 10 years.

How much did the communities appreciate in value?

The ten communities appreciated by $96.9 million, or 146%, from UMH Properties' cost basis.

How many manufactured home communities does UMH operate?

UMH Properties operates 141 manufactured home communities containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UMH Insider Trading Activity

$UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM EDWARD MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 170,652 shares for an estimated $2,929,607 .

. ANGELA D. PRUITT sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $53,928

AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $35,712

KIERNAN CONWAY sold 1,045 shares for an estimated $19,781

JEFFREY A CARUS has made 3 purchases buying 114 shares for an estimated $2,049 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $UMH stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UMH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UMH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UMH forecast page.

Full Release





FREEHOLD, NJ, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH) announced that on May 15, 2025 it completed the addition of ten communities containing 2,001 sites, to its Fannie Mae credit facility through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., for total proceeds of approximately $101.4 million. This interest only loan is at a fixed rate of 5.855% with a 10-year term. The proceeds will be used to invest in additional acquisitions, expansions, rental homes and repay higher interest rate debt on a short-term basis.





Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are proud to complete another addition to our Fannie Mae credit facility. This refinancing further demonstrates the value created through our business plan. As part of the refinancing process, a certified appraisal was conducted and concluded that these ten communities appraised for $163.5 million, or $82,000 per site. Our total investment in these communities is approximately $66.6 million. The communities have increased in value $96.9 million, or 146% from our cost basis. Our ability to acquire value-add communities, complete necessary improvements and increase occupancy through our sales and rental programs generates meaningful property level value.





“We are proud of our team and our lending partners at Wells Fargo and Fannie Mae for completing this transaction. We look forward to deploying this capital into our business which will allow us to provide our Nation with additional affordable housing while generating significant long-term results for our shareholders.”





UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.







Contact: Nelli Madden









732-577-4062





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.