UMH Properties, Inc. Acquires Two Age-Restricted Manufactured Home Communities in New Jersey for $24.6 Million

UMH Properties acquired two occupied age-restricted manufactured home communities in New Jersey for $24.6 million.

UMH Properties, Inc. has successfully acquired two age-restricted manufactured home communities in Mantua, New Jersey, for $24.6 million. The communities, Cedar Grove Park and Maplewood Village, comprise 266 homesites, all currently occupied, and are located on approximately 38 acres near Philadelphia. CEO Samuel A. Landy expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, noting the communities' modern homes and strong sales demand, which is anticipated to boost earnings. UMH Properties aims to continue its growth through additional acquisitions over the year. The company operates 141 manufactured home communities across various states, managing about 26,500 homesites and additional self-storage units.

Potential Positives

UMH Properties, Inc. successfully acquired two fully occupied manufactured home communities for $24.6 million, enhancing its portfolio and market presence.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings and offers additional potential revenue through brokerage of home sales.

The newly acquired communities are strategically located near Philadelphia, a market with strong demand for housing.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of the two communities for $24.6 million may raise concerns regarding the company's capital allocation and potential overextension, given the significant investment in a single acquisition.

The focus on age-restricted communities could limit the company's market appeal and growth potential in a broader demographic.

While described as "high-quality stabilized communities," the reliance on the brokerage of home sales for additional earnings may create uncertainty in revenue streams amidst fluctuating housing market conditions.

FAQ

What recent acquisition has UMH Properties, Inc. completed?

UMH Properties, Inc. has acquired two age-restricted manufactured home communities in Mantua, New Jersey, for $24.6 million.

How many homesites do the acquired communities contain?

The acquired communities contain a total of 266 developed homesites, all of which are currently occupied.

What are the names of the communities acquired by UMH Properties?

The acquired communities are named Cedar Grove Park and Maplewood Village.

What is the strategic importance of this acquisition for UMH Properties?

This acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings and strengthen demand for home sales in the region.

How many manufactured home communities does UMH Properties operate?

UMH Properties operates 141 manufactured home communities, which include approximately 26,500 developed homesites across multiple states.

$UMH Insider Trading Activity

$UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL A LANDY (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $977,500

ANGELA D. PRUITT sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $53,928

AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $35,712

KIERNAN CONWAY sold 1,045 shares for an estimated $19,781

JEFFREY A CARUS has made 2 purchases buying 112 shares for an estimated $1,999 and 0 sales.

$UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $UMH stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREEHOLD, NJ, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH; TASE: UMH) closed on the acquisition of two age-restricted manufactured home communities, located in Mantua, New Jersey, for a total purchase price of $24.6 million. These communities contain 266 developed homesites, of which 100% are occupied. They are situated on approximately 38 acres.





Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Cedar Grove Park and Maplewood Village. These are two high-quality stabilized communities that contain all modern, homeowner occupied, manufactured homes. These communities are well-located near Philadelphia and experience strong demand for sales. This deal is expected to be accretive to earnings with additional upside through the brokerage of home sales. We continue to seek acquisitions that meet our growth criteria and anticipate additional acquisitions as we progress through the year.”





UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,300 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.











