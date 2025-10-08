UMH Expands Its Footprint in Georgia, Acquires Albany Community

UMH Properties, Inc. UMH recently announced the acquisition of a manufactured home community in Albany, expanding its presence in Georgia. The community with 130 developed homesites, stretching over 43 acres, was acquired for $2.6 million.

Located in proximity to UMH’s existing Georgia community, Mighty Oak, the acquisition will yield economies of scale for the company with improved efficiency, resulting in higher profitability.

The community is 32% occupied at present. UMH plans to upgrade it to seek higher occupancy rates and property-level values over time.

In line with its growth strategy, from the beginning of the year through Oct. 7, 2025, UMH has acquired five communities comprising 587 sites for an aggregate purchase value of $41.7 million.

UMH’s Third-Quarter 2025 Operating Update

UMH recently provided its third-quarter operating update, which reflected a healthy performance, driven by rental home conversions, rising occupancy and higher rental income.

The REIT converted 233 new homes from inventory to revenue-generating rental units during the quarter, bringing its total to 10,800 rental homes with a strong 94.1% occupancy rate. During the quarter, same-property occupancy increased to 88.5%, marking a year-over-year gain of 132 units.

So far in the year, UMH has transitioned 528 homes from inventory to revenue-generating rental units. In the third quarter, UMH also achieved around $10 million in gross home sales revenues, including its joint venture (JV), up around 14% from last year.

Rental and related charges, inclusive of JV, for the third quarter totaled around $57.7 million, improving 10.1% year over year. These metrics highlight the success of UMH’s rental home program in tapping into sustained demand for affordable housing.

During the third quarter, UMH, through its At-The-Market sale program, issued and sold 290,000 shares of common stock for $4.8 million. The company also issued and sold 3,300 shares through the Preferred At-The-Market sale program for $75,000.

Endnote on UMH

UMH Properties’ recent acquisition and third-quarter performance reaffirm the strength of its disciplined capital deployment and rental home strategy. With rising occupancy and record home sales, UMH is executing a well-balanced plan for scalable, long-term growth. However, elevated supply, macroeconomic uncertainty and policy changes remain concerns.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 6.7% over the past month compared with the industry's fall of 5.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

