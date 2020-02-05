Markets
UMC Turns To Profit In Q4 With Strong Revenues - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Taiwanese Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders was NT$3.84 billion, compared to last year's loss of NT$1.71 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share were NT$0.33, compared to loss of NT$0.14 last year. Earnings per ADS were $0.055, compared to loss of $0.023 a year ago

Consolidated operating revenue was NT$41.85 billion or $1.16 billion, up 17.8 percent from NT$35.52 billion a year ago.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 16.7 percent.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects gross profit margin to be in the mid-teens percentage range.

