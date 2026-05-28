UMC Rides on Portfolio Strength: Reason to Bet on the Stock Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC is benefiting from strong momentum across several secular semiconductor trends, positioning it for sustained long-term growth. The foundry giant has successfully built a profitable niche in mature node and specialty semiconductor technologies that continue to witness healthy demand across automotive, industrial, connectivity and AI infrastructure markets.



The stock has surged 188.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 105.7%. It has outperformed peers like Diodes Incorporated DIOD but lagged ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX. While Diodes has gained 139.4%, ASX has jumped 310.4% over this period.

One-Year Stock Price Performance of UMC



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Demand Trends for 22nm and 28nm Platforms

One of the biggest growth drivers for UMC remains the rising adoption of its 22nm and 28nm technologies. These process nodes have become increasingly attractive as customers seek an optimal balance between performance, power efficiency and cost.



Management recently highlighted that the company’s 22nm business achieved record revenue contribution, driven by strong demand for display driver ICs, connectivity chips and IoT applications. The node is also gaining traction in automotive and industrial end markets.

Specialty Technology Portfolio Lends Support

UMC continues to benefit from its strong specialty technology portfolio, including embedded high-voltage (eHV), embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM), BCD and RF-SOI technologies. These specialty solutions are widely used in OLED display drivers, power management ICs, wireless connectivity chips and automotive electronics. The company’s embedded high-voltage platform has been witnessing particularly strong demand from AMOLED display applications.



By focusing on specialty processes rather than competing aggressively in advanced logic manufacturing, UMC has been able to differentiate itself while maintaining healthier profitability and lower capital intensity.

AI Infrastructure Buildout Offers Incremental Tailwinds

The company is also benefiting from the broader AI ecosystem expansion. Rapid AI adoption is fueling demand for networking semiconductors, power management chips, connectivity solutions and silicon photonics technologies, all of which require mature node and specialty semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.



UMC has also been expanding its presence in advanced packaging and silicon photonics, areas expected to witness robust growth as hyperscalers continue ramping AI data center investments. As AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond accelerators, UMC’s diversified technology portfolio could provide incremental growth opportunities.

Automotive and Industrial Markets Continue to Expand

Automotive remains another important long-term growth driver for UMC. Modern vehicles are becoming increasingly semiconductor-intensive, driven by trends such as electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment and connectivity. Many automotive chips continue to rely on mature-node manufacturing processes where reliability and supply assurance matter more than cutting-edge transistor density.



UMC’s automotive-certified manufacturing capabilities position it well to benefit from rising semiconductor content per vehicle. In addition, industrial automation and smart manufacturing trends are driving healthy demand for industrial semiconductors, creating another stable end-market opportunity for the company.

Singapore Expansion to Support Future Capacity Growth

UMC’s ongoing fab expansion in Singapore represents a major strategic growth initiative. The company is building a new semiconductor fabrication facility focused on 22nm and 28nm production, with volume manufacturing expected to begin in 2026. The expansion should help UMC address rising customer demand while enhancing geographic diversification outside Taiwan.



The Singapore facility could also strengthen UMC’s appeal among customers seeking supply chain resiliency amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Moving Forward

United Microelectronics remains well positioned to benefit from several durable semiconductor industry trends, including AI infrastructure expansion, automotive electrification, industrial automation and growing demand for specialty semiconductors.



Its strong exposure to mature-node manufacturing, differentiated specialty technologies and expanding global footprint provides meaningful competitive advantages in an increasingly diversified semiconductor landscape. Investors, therefore, are likely to benefit if they invest in this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.