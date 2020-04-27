UMC Q1 Profit Climbs; Sees Slightly Higher Wafer Demand In Q2

(RTTNews) - Taiwanese Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the stockholders of the parent was NT$2.21 billion or $73 million, up 83.7 percent from NT$1.20 billion a year ago.

Earnings per ordinary share were NT$0.19, up from NT$0.10 last year. Earnings per ADS were $0.031, up from $0.017 a year ago.

Consolidated gross margin was 19.2 percent.

First-quarter consolidated revenue grew 29.7 percent to NT$42.27 billion or $1.40 billion from NT$32.58 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company said its outlook is stable, and the company prioritizes medical related ICs shipments amid COVID-19.

SC Chien, co-president of UMC, said, "Looking into the second quarter of 2020, despite significantly higher levels of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, current outlook indicates slightly higher wafer demand, mainly supported by inventory replenishment across computer peripheral and consumer electronics end markets."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.