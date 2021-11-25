UMC, Micron to withdraw complaints against each other

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's UMC 2303.TW and U.S. semiconductor firm Micron Technology Inc MU.O have agreed to withdraw their complaints against each other, the companies announced on Thursday.

UMC, formally known as United Microelectronics Corp, will also make a onetime payment to Micron of an undisclosed amount.

