UMC March Net Sales Rise - Quick Facts

April 08, 2025 — 03:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry company, reported Tuesday higher net sales for the month of March 2025.

In March, net sales grew 9.31 percent to NT$19.86 billion from last year's NT$18.17 billion.

In the preceding month of February, net sales grew 4.25% year-over-year to NT$18.19 billion.

In the year-to-date period, from January to March, net sales were NT$57.86 billion, up 5.91 percent from NT$54.63 billion a year ago.

