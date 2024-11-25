UMC to Join 2024 Taiwan Corporate Day Conference

United Micro (UMC) has released an update.
United Micro Corporation (UMC) is set to participate in the ‘2024 Taiwan Corporate Day’ investor conference hosted by Citi on November 25 and 26, 2024, in Taipei. This event presents an opportunity for investors to engage with UMC and gain insights into its strategic direction and market performance.
