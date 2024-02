(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, reported Tuesday weak net sales for the month of January 2024.

Sales for the month decreased 2.94 percent to NT$19.01 billion from NT$19.59 billion in the prior year.

For the preceding month of December, the company registered sales of NT$16.98 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.