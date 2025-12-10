Markets
UMC

UMC Inaugurates Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center In Southern Taiwan

December 10, 2025 — 12:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics (UMC) officially unveiled its Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center, an on-site waste recycling facility located within Fab 12A in the Southern Taiwan Science Park. The NT$1.8 billion center serves as a base for collaboration with recycling vendor partners to transform semiconductor manufacturing waste into valuable products.

The Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center covers 5,900 square meters of building area and 9,000 square meters of total floor space. The center also features an educational multi-purpose showroom, with a focus on sustainability and circular economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.