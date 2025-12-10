UMC Inaugurates Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center In Southern Taiwan

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics (UMC) officially unveiled its Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center, an on-site waste recycling facility located within Fab 12A in the Southern Taiwan Science Park. The NT$1.8 billion center serves as a base for collaboration with recycling vendor partners to transform semiconductor manufacturing waste into valuable products.

The Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center covers 5,900 square meters of building area and 9,000 square meters of total floor space. The center also features an educational multi-purpose showroom, with a focus on sustainability and circular economy.

