UMC Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMC’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 25%. The figure has remained unchanged for the past 60 days.

UMC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 31.22%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMC’s second-quarter 2026 revenue is pegged at $2.06 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

United Microelectronics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

United Microelectronics Corporation price-eps-surprise | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

Factors to Influence UMC’s Q2 Results

United Microelectronics’ second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from improving demand across its specialty semiconductor portfolio, healthy wafer shipment growth and continued momentum in advanced process technologies.

Demand for UMC’s 22nm platform is likely to have remained a key growth catalyst in the to-be-reported quarter. The company continues to see increasing customer adoption for applications spanning display driver ICs, networking chips and microcontrollers. As more customers complete tape-outs and transition toward production, 22nm is expected to have remained an important contributor to revenue growth.

A recovery in communications demand, coupled with healthy trends across computer, consumer and industrial markets, is also likely to have supported wafer shipments in the to-be-reported quarter. Growth across both 8-inch and 12-inch portfolios is expected to have improved fab utilization and strengthened operating performance. In addition, UMC’s specialty-focused manufacturing strategy and expanding technology portfolio should continue to support customer engagement despite an evolving semiconductor landscape.

The company’s strategic initiatives are also expected to aid long-term growth. Its collaboration with Intel on 12nm manufacturing and recent partnership to advance thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonics for AI infrastructure might have strengthened its competitive positioning and attract additional customer programs in the second quarter of 2026.

However, memory supply shortages, ongoing geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainty and industry volatility are likely to have remained headwinds in the to-be-reported quarter. These factors could influence customer ordering patterns and pricing dynamics, even as underlying demand for specialty semiconductor technologies remains resilient.

Earnings Whispers for UMC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UMC this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

UMC currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Amphenol shares have gained 16.8% year to date. Amphenol is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ASE Technology shares have surged 148.5% year to date. ASE Technology is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Fortive shares have gained 9.9% in the year-to-date period. Fortive is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

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United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.