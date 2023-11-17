UMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of United Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: UMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.80, changing hands as high as $7.83 per share. United Microelectronics Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.48 per share, with $8.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.